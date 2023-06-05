Business Day TV speaks to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital
New political party promotes civic participation, education and nonracialism
Rise Mzansi says nonracialism is what no political party wants to talk about any more. But it will be central to the newcomer’s electoral success in the 2024 general elections.
“National unity is a big deal for people, nonracialism, and no-one talks about it any more. This idea that we can unite South Africans to use their skills, experience and ability to change the future of the country is really appealing to people,” Rise Mzansi leader Songezo Zibi said in an interview with Business Day.
Zibi, a former Business Day editor and co-founder of think-tank Rivonia Circle, introduced the Rise Mzansi organisation last month, saying it would run in the 2024 elections.
Rise Mzansi is positioning itself as an alternative to the ANC. But opposition political parties have struggled to get enough votes to challenge the ANC’s dominance at national level since 1994.
“At Rise Mzansi, the basis for contribution is an alignment of values and our vision, not party membership. This is the work of patriotic South Africans, not party loyalists.”
The newly launched political party would prioritise civic participation and education, he said.
“We are open to every South African who wants to build a nation that cares, not a country where only the most privileged enjoy a decent life,” he said. “SA has enormous capacity, but our political culture demands that people be card-carrying members of political parties to matter.
Zibi said the new party had been born out of “the brokenness” of South Africans and their current lack of hope.
PODCAST: Rise Mzansi’s Songezo Zibi says SA is ready for a new dawn
