JONNY STEINBERG: Rise Mzansi — a beacon of unity in a fractured political landscape?

Business Day TV talks to Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Signing the bill into law will kill what is left of our sickly healthcare system; people will die like flies
All non-managerial employees will receive annual pay increases of 7% each year until 2026
Songezo Zibi’s mission is to reignite our belief in a shared moral universe, a feat that could redefine SA politics
Cement maker to report lower sales volumes in its next annual results
Business Day TV spoke to the Financial Mail’s money editor, Giulietta Talevi, for her views on Ramaphosa’s leadership in this economically crucial time
The project is aimed at driving financial growth within SA’s creative industry
The former PM labelled the committee that investigated him a ‘kangaroo court’ and its report a ‘charade’
The Pretoria runner recently clocked an SA record in the 100m hurdles in Italy
The Mission X design study pays homage to iconic sports cars while teasing an electrifying future of high-performance possibilities
What does Songezo Zibi want to do with his new party, Rise Mzansi? What are his ambitions for a life in politics?
Some time ago, I listened to him tell a story. When he returns to the Eastern Cape villages in which he was born and bred, he said, and gets out of his fancy car and the old people confront him with a question. Things in the country are not right, they say. What are you doing about it? ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JONNY STEINBERG: Rise Mzansi — a beacon of unity in a fractured political landscape?
Songezo Zibi’s mission is to reignite our belief in a shared moral universe, a feat that could redefine SA politics
What does Songezo Zibi want to do with his new party, Rise Mzansi? What are his ambitions for a life in politics?
Some time ago, I listened to him tell a story. When he returns to the Eastern Cape villages in which he was born and bred, he said, and gets out of his fancy car and the old people confront him with a question. Things in the country are not right, they say. What are you doing about it? ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.