ActionSA supports limited basic income grant
The party is holding its inaugural policy conference in Johannesburg
Herman Mashaba’s ActionSA, which plans to contest national and provincial elections for the first time in 2024, has proposed the implementation of a universal basic income grant (BIG) for a maximum of three years for eligible South Africans.
The party, which is part of the Multi-Party Charter for SA, which seeks to oust the ANC from government, proposes that BIG eligibility be calculated at the food poverty line in year one, the lower-bound poverty line in year two and the upper-bound poverty line in year three. Stats SA measures the food poverty line at R663 per person per month, the lower-bound poverty line at R945 and the upper-bound poverty line at R1,417...
