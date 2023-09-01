JONNY STEINBERG: EFF support is not coming from the poor
A study shows that the party acts as a stopover for educated and relatively well-off voters
A new piece of research is out on who votes for the EFF, and it makes for interesting reading. The researcher is Martin Bekker at Wits University. His data is drawn from a set of telephonic interviews in the wake of the December 2021 local government elections.
Bekker’s first finding is that EFF voters are better educated than either ANC or DA voters. Nearly a quarter of those who reported voting for the EFF held a postmatric qualification, compared to 17% of DA supporters and 12% of ANC supporters. Conversely, the DA and the ANC rely more heavily on undereducated voters than the EFF does. About 37% of people who vote ANC have less than a matric education. For the DA the figure is 35%, and for the EFF 25%. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.