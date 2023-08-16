Steenhuisen warns of ANC’s ‘disastrous’ path
Opposition parties unite at a national convention, aiming to alter SA’s troubling trajectory amid rising unemployment and failing infrastructure
16 August 2023 - 19:26
There will be little left of SA should the governing ANC win the upcoming provincial and national elections in 2024, DA leader John Steenhuisen said Wednesday.
“I think it will be disastrous for the country, I think by the time the next election rolls by in 2029, there will be very little left,” Steenhuisen told Business Day on the sidelines of the two-day opposition national convention aimed at dislodging the ANC from power...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.