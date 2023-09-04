Gauteng starts legal action to evict occupants of ‘hijacked, unsafe buildings’

Gauteng human settlements MEC Lebogang Maile. File picture: DENVOR DE WEE.
The Gauteng government has gone to court to apply for eviction orders to boot out people occupying buildings in Johannesburg illegally, irrespective of their nationalities, human settlements MEC Lebogang Maile said on Monday.
This after at least 74 people died and scores of others were injured in a fire at a five-storey hijacked building in the Johannesburg CBD last Thursday.
Former Johannesburg mayor and now ActionSA president, Herman Mashaba, said that when he left the mayoral office in 2019 his administration had already identified more than “600 hijacked buildings” in the CBD. Of those, 154 had been “passed through council and awarded to the private sector to build affordable accommodation”.
Maile said the provincial government had long started a process to evict those occupying buildings illegally in the city. “We will go back to the courts” for eviction orders, he said. The MEC said “whether they are foreigners or South Africans, anyone who is occupying [a building] illegally” would be evicted.
Asked what would happen in the interim, Maile said: “We need the courts to evict them. We are a law-abiding government. We are governed by the constitution. You can’t remove people unless you have a court order.”
But Socio Economic Rights Institute (Seri) executive director Nomzamo Zondo told Business Day: “The Emergency Housing Programme (EHP) which forms part of the National Housing Code should guide government’s action. The EHP provides that migrants can be beneficiaries of housing assistance in emergency circumstances and provides that they may have to explain their status to Home Affairs.”
City of Joburg public safety political head Mgcini Tshwaku has said: “Part of our strategy has been to make provision of temporary housing for residents who live in these inhabitable buildings, and to move the occupants in small groups at a time, while the city makes plans for permanent low-cost housing alternatives.
“We continue to fight for a thorough audit of all buildings and ascertain who the owners and landlords are as a way of rooting out the building hijackers and those who illegally run these noncompliant buildings ... these buildings include Florence House, Vanin Court, Ramington Building and Casa Mia, to name just a few.”
The incident, which President Cyril Ramaphosa said was a wake-up call for the government to address the housing issue, has spotlighted the metro’s service delivery failures and brought to the fore legitimate property owners’ fears that hijacked buildings are being overrun by slumlords.
Gauteng starts legal action to evict occupants of ‘hijacked, unsafe buildings’
You can’t remove people unless you have a court order, says human settlements MEC Lebogang Maile
