Coalition framework would stabilise local government, says Mashatile
A plan is being developed to guide political parties that co-operate at local and national level
02 August 2023 - 18:55
Instability within coalitions makes the state unworkable and negatively affects service delivery, requiring the government to develop a coalitions framework that will be used by political parties to structure stable coalitions, says deputy president Paul Mashatile.
This is as multiple polls estimate the ANC’s support in the 2024 national and provincial elections is likely to decline further, compelling it to form coalitions with opposition parties. ..
