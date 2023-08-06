Threshold for coalitions would not be constitutional, say small parties
DA and ANC propose that parties need a minimum percentage of votes to hold an executive position
06 August 2023 - 16:55
The ANC and DA have both proposed a minimum threshold of votes be reached before political parties are awarded seats in government to stop the instability in hung councils — an idea vehemently opposed by the smaller parties.
The presidency on Friday and Saturday convened a dialogue on coalition governments at the University of the Western Cape (UWC) to discuss a framework to govern hung councils that could later become law. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.