Six opposition parties to discuss ‘moonshot pact’ to unseat ANC
The DA, IFP, FF Plus, ActionSA, United Independent Movement, and the Spectrum National Party plan to get the ANC voted out of government
04 July 2023 - 15:42
DA leader John Steenhuisen said six opposition parties will hold hold a national convention to join forces, in a bid to unseat the ANC in the provincial and national elections in 2024.
He said the parties — the DA, IFP, FF Plus, ActionSA, United Independent Movement, and the Spectrum National Party — had established sufficient common ground to hold the convention on August 16-17 “at the same venue [in Kempton Park] that hosted the Codesa negotiations”...
