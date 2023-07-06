Opposition bloc still shooting for the moon
The pact once known as ‘moonshot’ is no longer — in name, at least. The as-yet-unnamed opposition bloc, however, continues to strategise about unseating an ANC/EFF coalition in 2024. First, it has to find more common ground
06 July 2023 - 05:00
What’s in a name? In South African politics, it’s something speaks volumes, and no less so for the political opposition’s “moonshot pact”. Or, as the FM can reveal, the initiative formerly known as the moonshot pact. But while it is dead in name, the parties’ plan for the 2024 general election lives on.
The FM understands that the term “moonshot” is one point of contention ahead of a national convention of parties on August 16 and 17...
