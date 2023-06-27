National / Labour

Cosatu irked by municipalities ‘routinely defaulting’ on staff salaries

The number of delinquent municipalities defaulting on paying their employees has risen from 20 in four provinces to 27 in six provinces

27 June 2023 - 14:23 Luyolo Mkentane

Labour federation Cosatu, a key ally of the governing ANC, is threatening legal action over “financially distressed” North West municipalities struggling to pay worker salaries.

“We call on these municipalities to pay workers what is due to them, or we will work with Samwu [SA Municipal Workers Union] to take them to court,” Cosatu acting spokesperson Matthew Parks said...

