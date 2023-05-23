National

DA rebukes ANC over R20.6bn debt write-off condition for Ekurhuleni budget support

ANC coalition partner has 10 demands for backing EFF finance MMC Nkululeko Dunga’s 2023/24 budget due on Thursday

BL Premium
23 May 2023 - 16:22 Luyolo Mkentane

The DA says a proposal by the ANC for Ekurhuleni to write off more than R20bn that residents owe it in rates and taxes in exchange for supporting EFF finance MMC Nkululeko Dunga’s 2023/24 budget is unfeasible and will encourage further nonpayment.

The municipality, which has a budget of R51.2bn, is effectively run by the ANC and EFF, with positions in executive mayor Sivuyile Ngodwana’s 10-seat mayoral committee equally shared among the two parties. Dunga, who is also the EFF’s Gauteng chair, is scheduled to present the metro’s budget on Thursday...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.