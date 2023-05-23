Rand adds to earlier gains against the dollar with the Reserve Bank almost certain to hike rates on Thursday
The government should consider a more delicate, transparent and balanced approach to its Russian foreign policy
Calib Cassim has been acting chief since the departure of André de Ruyter in February
The government has nothing to hide over the docking of a Russian ship in Simon’s Town, defence minister says
Asset manager taking dispute with Sars on an appeal process that may take up to two years
Business Day TV talks to independent analyst Roelof Botha
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Magauta Mphahlele, the executive director for the South African Credit & Risk Reporting Association
House speaker tells fellow Republicans debt-limit talks still have some distance to go
Bucs coach views Sekhukhune as potential party-poopers come Saturday's Nedbank Cup final
Despite its 20km/h top speed, this E-scooter may nip through busy cities quicker than fire-breathing AMG cars
The DA says a proposal by the ANC for Ekurhuleni to write off more than R20bn that residents owe it in rates and taxes in exchange for supporting EFF finance MMC Nkululeko Dunga’s 2023/24 budget is unfeasible and will encourage further nonpayment.
The municipality, which has a budget of R51.2bn, is effectively run by the ANC and EFF, with positions in executive mayor Sivuyile Ngodwana’s 10-seat mayoral committee equally shared among the two parties. Dunga, who is also the EFF’s Gauteng chair, is scheduled to present the metro’s budget on Thursday...
DA rebukes ANC over R20.6bn debt write-off condition for Ekurhuleni budget support
ANC coalition partner has 10 demands for backing EFF finance MMC Nkululeko Dunga’s 2023/24 budget due on Thursday
