Meanwhile, the European Central Bank (ECB) raised interest rates by another 25 basis points
If WP had not been involved in URC longer than other franchises, they would have won domestic trophy
The decision over the Sunrise Energy Terminal comes just months after the competition watchdog found it exploited its market dominance
President to host a joint working visit by prime ministers of the Netherlands and Denmark
The company and the revenue service lock horns again in dispute over capital gains tax
Freight forwarders group worried about readiness of SA’s transport and logistics networks to handle higher volumes of goods under the trade deal
Attention economy still rewards companies willing to flout conventions of polite society
Russian president tells African leaders that Ukraine and the West started the conflict long before Moscow sent its armed forces over the border.
A weak, or weakening, grip could be a sign of underlying issues
A litany of service delivery challenges dogging SA’s largest and richest metro have afforded the city’s two foremost political leaders a chance to assert their authority and assure residents help is on the way.
But a cursory glance at the two leaders, executive mayor Kabelo Gwamanda and finance head Dada Morero, reveals politicians who are miles apart in their political nous, astuteness and alertness to the task at hand...
NEWS ANALYSIS: A tale of two leaders running Joburg
Executive mayor Kabelo Gwamanda and finance head Dada Morero are miles apart in political nous, astuteness and alertness to the task
A litany of service delivery challenges dogging SA’s largest and richest metro have afforded the city’s two foremost political leaders a chance to assert their authority and assure residents help is on the way.
But a cursory glance at the two leaders, executive mayor Kabelo Gwamanda and finance head Dada Morero, reveals politicians who are miles apart in their political nous, astuteness and alertness to the task at hand...
