NEWS ANALYSIS: A tale of two leaders running Joburg

Executive mayor Kabelo Gwamanda and finance head Dada Morero are miles apart in political nous, astuteness and alertness to the task

19 June 2023 - 05:00 Luyolo Mkentane

A litany of service delivery challenges dogging SA’s largest and richest metro have afforded the city’s two foremost political leaders a chance to assert their authority and assure residents help is on the way.

But a cursory glance at the two leaders, executive mayor Kabelo Gwamanda and finance head Dada Morero, reveals politicians who are miles apart in their political nous, astuteness and alertness to the task at hand...

