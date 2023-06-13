National

Joburg finance chief urges private sector to assist in revitalising city

Dada Morero unveils R80.9bn budget for 2023/24, but says the city needs R4.3bn a month

13 June 2023 - 18:50 Luyolo Mkentane

City of Johannesburg finance head Dada Morero tabled a R80.9bn budget for the 2023/24 financial year on Tuesday and urged the private sector to work with the municipality in solving the socio-economic challenges in SA’s richest and largest metro.

The current government of local unity has inherited a city reeling under financial challenges and neglected infrastructure, and Morero said the budget alone was insufficient to fund its operations and roll out services to its 6-million residents. The municipality needs a minimum of R4.3bn a month, he said...

