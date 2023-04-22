Inside Kgosientsho Ramokgopa’s six-month plan to ease power cuts

The Cboe 1-Day Volatility Index is scheduled to start on Monday, according to a notice on Cboe Global Markets’ website
Evidence suggests the benefits from more land security, through higher agricultural productivity, would lift household incomes by almost $400bn
The communication minister says the US satellite company has not applied to do business in SA
To finance OCGT use over the next few months, Ramokgopa says Eskom should use the funds provided for it within Nersa’s 18.65% tariff increase for 2023/24
Rising interest rates and a constrained consumer are lowering discretionary spend
Governor says South Africans must accept we cannot have enough of everything and trade-offs must be made that will be difficult
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team at cybersecurity company Check Point
Elder told The Hill in a 2019 interview: ‘The idea that there's systemic racism against black people is a lie’
Like any mass participation event, climate concerns are a growing part of marathon planning
The milestone is being marked with a special model with historic design elements
A large part of electricity minister’s plan to ease load-shedding over the next six months, beginning in May, includes ramping the use of Eskom’s emergency diesel-powered generators, improving the performance of the power utility's five worst performing power stations and exempting some national key point from power blackouts.
These interventions were presented to the ANC national executive committee (NEC) by Kgosientsho Ramokgopa on Friday after being endorsed by the party's national working committee (NWC) earlier in the week. ..
