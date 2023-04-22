Politics

Inside Kgosientsho Ramokgopa’s six-month plan to ease power cuts

To finance OCGT use over the next few months, Ramokgopa says Eskom should use the funds provided for it within Nersa’s 18.65% tariff increase for 2023/24

22 April 2023 - 14:02 Thando Maeko

A large part of electricity minister’s plan to ease load-shedding over the next six months, beginning in May, includes ramping the use of Eskom’s emergency diesel-powered generators,  improving the performance of the power utility's five worst performing power stations and exempting some national key point from power blackouts. 

These interventions were presented to the ANC national executive committee (NEC) by Kgosientsho Ramokgopa on Friday after being endorsed by the party's national working committee (NWC) earlier in the week. ..

