Newly appointed electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has called for a revision of the energy action plan. That could lead to the setting of new targets to end the nation’s ongoing energy crisis.
Speaking on the sidelines of the SA Investment Conference, the electricity minister said his proposals for adjusting the targets and the suggested revisions would be submitted to the cabinet in the coming weeks.
Business Day has reported that key targets set out in the strategic plan have already been missed. Business Day journalist Thando Maeko spoke to Business Day TV for a closer look at Ramogkopa’s “more realistic” targets.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: Kgosientsho Ramokgopa calls for changes to energy plan
Business Day TV spoke to Business Day journalist Thando Maeko
