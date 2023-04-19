National

Crisis committee to meet on plans for coal plant life support

Electricity minister’s proposal to extend the life of Eskom’s coal-fired plants could jeopardise SA’s ability to secure financing for its just energy transition

19 April 2023 - 12:00 Thando Maeko and Denene Erasmus
UPDATED 19 April 2023 - 22:59

The electricity minister’s proposal to extend the life of Eskom’s coal-fired plants could jeopardise the country’s ability to secure financing for its just energy transition (JET) programme and further delay the publication of the revised Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), according to people familiar with the matter.

The proposal to ease load-shedding that has been presented to the cabinet by Kgosientsho Ramokgopa includes “a relook at the shutdown schedule” of Eskom’s coal power plants”, said his spokesperson, Nombulelo Nyathela...

