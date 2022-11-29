Politics

DA to push for legislation to stabilise coalition governments

Coalitions are fragile in that they are not defined by a legislative process that can provide the kind of stability coalitions need

29 November 2022 - 05:02 Bekezela Phakathi

SA’s main opposition party, the DA, says it will push for new legislation to be passed early in 2023 to ensure the stability of coalition governments.

“While the DA is proud of the work that has been done this year, we are committed to doing more and using our size and position in parliament to push for greater reforms,” DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube said during a briefing on Monday to review the party’s performance in the current year, and outline new plans...

