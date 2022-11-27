Prices of the bullion have been tracking the greenback’s moves closely, and rising uncertainty from the unrest seems to be underpinning it, analyst says
What they say matters much to the cost at which the government borrows, as well as its ability to raise more debt
Low economic growth and external shocks have made it difficult to meet 2030 targets
National Assembly set to debate the independent panel report on December 6, just 10 days before the ANC’s 55th elective conference
Brett Botten signed off on the sale of a Midrand store twice in three weeks — first for R1,000 and then for R8m
Summit will focus on Africa’s finance industry and the role it can play in economic integration through the harmonisation of policy in different countries
Sign-ups were averaging more than 2-million per day in the past seven days since November 16, new owner says in a tweet
Ten months before the World Cup the coaches have most positions covered, including the most important ones
The Battista hyper GT, with a top speed of 350km/h, is priced from R39m
Holidays in pretty places are a funny thing.
Sitting here tapping this in Plettenberg Bay looking out to the mountains in the distance everything seems fine with SA. Tourism has rebounded and there is a buzz. I’ve had rather too much nice SA food and wine in the past two weeks and everyone is thinking about winding down for the year (well South Africans at least — the rest of the world of course doesn’t quite take Christmas off like SA does)...
ON THE MONEY
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: It is perilous to relax amid social and political risks
There are gnawing problems that cannot be wished away as the country drifts between two elections
