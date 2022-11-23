National

ANC’s support to fall below 50% in 2024, another survey finds

A Brenthurst Foundation survey found 66% of ANC voters feel SA is going in the wrong direction, with 30% of those polled citing unemployment as the biggest problem

23 November 2022 - 16:09 Luyolo Mkentane

Yet another survey has found the governing ANC’s electoral support will fall below 50% during the national elections in 2024, with those polled citing the country’s high joblessness rate and corruption as among socioeconomic issues affecting the country.

The ANC’s electoral support has been deteriorating over the years, with political pundits expecting the situation to worsen in 2024 and predicting that the party could cling to power with the support of a coalition partner...

