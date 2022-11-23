ANC’s support to fall below 50% in 2024, another survey finds

Concerns about recession in the eurozone and a spike in Covid cases in China are also keeping a lid on activity
Trust between the two has been eroded because of the pay issue
Licensing and technology-transfer agreement with the International Vaccine Initiative offers a timely boost to Africa’s health security
New candidates may be added to the ballot as horse-trading and lobbying go into high gear
The global internet and media company says core headline earnings fell as the global economy weighs on consumers
Economists are concerned about how the weak rand, volatile oil prices and higher global cereal prices will affect consumers
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Michael Dorn, founder and CEO of RT Group
The gunman, who killed six people and himself, was an employee at the store, police say
The cameo Manie Libbok delivered off the bench against Italy did little to shift the prevailing mindset in the Springbok camp.
Production resumes at a plant formerly owned by Renault, which sold it for one rouble after Russia invaded Ukraine
Yet another survey has found the governing ANC’s electoral support will fall below 50% during the national elections in 2024, with those polled citing the country’s high joblessness rate and corruption as among socioeconomic issues affecting the country.
The ANC’s electoral support has been deteriorating over the years, with political pundits expecting the situation to worsen in 2024 and predicting that the party could cling to power with the support of a coalition partner...
A Brenthurst Foundation survey found 66% of ANC voters feel SA is going in the wrong direction, with 30% of those polled citing unemployment as the biggest problem
