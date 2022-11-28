Prices of the bullion have been tracking the greenback’s moves closely, and rising uncertainty from the unrest seems to be underpinning it, analyst says
What they say matters much to the cost at which the government borrows, as well as its ability to raise more debt
Low economic growth and external shocks have made it difficult to meet 2030 targets
National Assembly set to debate the independent panel report on December 6, just 10 days before the ANC’s 55th elective conference
Brett Botten signed off on the sale of a Midrand store twice in three weeks — first for R1,000 and then for R8m
Summit will focus on Africa’s finance industry and the role it can play in economic integration through the harmonisation of policy in different countries
Sign-ups were averaging more than 2-million per day in the past seven days since November 16, new owner says in a tweet
Ten months before the World Cup the coaches have most positions covered, including the most important ones
The Battista hyper GT, with a top speed of 350km/h, is priced from R39m
Towards the end of August, during one of those “we’re the grown-ups” presidential addresses the party is fond of, DA leader John Steenhuisen said the DA would “not allow the ANC and its proxy parties to sabotage the future of our country”.
He was referring to the rolling mess in metro coalition politics. It did make me think; if the ANC has some difficult changes to make to prepare itself for either opposition or coalition government, you could argue that the DA has just as hard a journey...
ALEXANDER PARKER: DA’s rancorous past may mean it has little choice but to team up with ANC
Many parties that would need to join the coalition to unseat the governing party come with virulent personal animus against the official opposition
