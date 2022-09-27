×

Politics

KZN snubs Zuma and opts for Mkhize as ANC presidential nominee

Nomination came hours after a statement by the former president that he would be available for the top six

27 September 2022 - 09:57 Mary Papayya
UPDATED 27 September 2022 - 18:27

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday unanimously threw its weight behind former health minister Zweli Mkhize as the party’s presidential candidate, leaving current president Cyril Ramaphosa and other hopefuls out of its provincial nominations.

The support for Mkhize comes notwithstanding his alleged links to the multimillion-rand Digital Vibes scandal, in which some of his family members are said to have benefited financially. He has legally challenged the findings of the Special Investigating Unit’s allegations. ..

