×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Home & Abroad

JUSTICE MALALA: Zweli aims for ANC top spot, but no-one knows why

Mkhize is Ramaphosa’s main opponent in December, but what he stands for is a mystery

BL Premium
12 October 2022 - 06:00

What kind of SA would Zweli Mkhize like to build if he is elected ANC president at the party conference in December?

The question is urgent. Nine months after Jacob Zuma took over the ANC presidency from Thabo Mbeki in December 2007, he fired Mbeki as president. Two months after Cyril Ramaphosa won the party presidency in 2017, he showed Zuma the same door...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.