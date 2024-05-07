I do not think funding is a problem at all. I say it is far more an issue of deliberate incompetence, entitlement, rent-seeking, plain stealing, good old-fashioned apartheid style racism and red tape stupidity second to none; mostly to enrich the ANC connected. Dispense with all this and I say a much better picture will emerge.
LETTER: Problem’s graft and incompetence not funding
Mthobeli Kolisa’s article refers (“Talk is no good — solid plans needed to solve service delivery saga”, May 6).
I do not think funding is a problem at all. I say it is far more an issue of deliberate incompetence, entitlement, rent-seeking, plain stealing, good old-fashioned apartheid style racism and red tape stupidity second to none; mostly to enrich the ANC connected. Dispense with all this and I say a much better picture will emerge.
However, an enormous number of huge-earning ANC cadres would be removed from the trough, so it will never happen.
Paul Kearney
Via BusinessLIVE
