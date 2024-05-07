Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Problem’s graft and incompetence not funding

07 May 2024 - 16:48
Picture: 123RF/80869348
Mthobeli Kolisa’s article refers (“Talk is no good — solid plans needed to solve service delivery saga”, May 6).

I do not think funding is a problem at all. I say it is far more an issue of deliberate incompetence, entitlement, rent-seeking, plain stealing, good old-fashioned apartheid style racism and red tape stupidity second to none; mostly to enrich the ANC connected. Dispense with all this and I say a much better picture will emerge.

However, an enormous number of huge-earning ANC cadres would be removed from the trough, so it will never happen.

Paul Kearney
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

