Opinion / Letters

LETTER: No press freedom

07 May 2024 - 16:46
Picture: 123RF/DANIL CHEPKO
Brandon’s cartoon of May 6 lionised “Palestinian journalists”. Ironically, there is no freedom of the press in either Gaza or the West Bank. You either toe the party line and churn out propaganda or you end up in jail or dead.

Clive Sindelman
Via email

