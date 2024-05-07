BIG READ: The bad comedy of cadre deployment
Had Guevara lived long enough, he would have laughed at high-living ANC members calling themselves ‘comrades’
Has the ANC won the debate with the DA on cadre deployment? Since the comrades overturned the DA’s insistence on their records about the practice by demanding the same from the blue brigade, there seems to be less fire and brimstone from Cape Town. Also after the ruling party had drawn on experts for their opinion that cadre deployment is a good thing because a majority party’s people serving in an administration can better carry out policy.
Amid all the legal manoeuvring, everyone seemed to have forgotten the central concept: the cadre. What exactly is wrong with it? Isn’t this just another of the many rhetorical embellishments of the ANC, in aid of its posture as a revolutionary movement to the death, and therefore of little practical importance?..
