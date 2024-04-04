Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Better ideas needed in Middle East

04 April 2024 - 17:26
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A man takes part in a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in Bensheim, Germany, March 29 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A man takes part in a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in Bensheim, Germany, March 29 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Christianity can be confusing. It has just enjoyed the Easter festival, named for the German pagan deity Eostre. Both eggs and rabbits are somewhat unchristian fertility symbols.

But that’s just the start. Who knows of Philo of Alexandria? One scholarly emailed paper on him prompted an algorithm to send me more on a daily basis. An erudite Hellenised first century Jew, not a pastry chef, Philo’s writings overlaid the Torah with a veneer of Greek thought.

John’s Gospel is vintage Philo, as are several of Paul’s letters. This resurgence in interest suggests academia has concluded that Philo was the brains behind Christian theology.

How his ideas travelled from his study to the world at large, creating possibly the most pervasive cultural and religious movement humanity has seen, is an epic tale, a Roman attempt to solve its intractable Judaean problem, which had led to the Jerusalem massacre of AD70.

With input from emperors and their mistresses to adventurers such as Josephus, the gospels and supporting documents created a pro-Roman, peace-loving Judaism to counteract the destructive zealotry of the time.

Ironically, Western civilisation once again finds itself in a similar situation 2,000 years on. Destructive ideas can only be defeated by better ones, as Philo tried to do. Physical separation, as in a two-state solution, can at best only be a temporary solution.

James Cunningham
Camps Bay

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

What we know so far about the seven aid workers killed in Gaza by Israel

Israel says the aid workers were killed by mistake and  promises a full investigation
World
1 day ago

MIA SWART: War crime of man-made famine is occurring under our noses

Israeli policy to starve civilian population in Gaza is deliberate
Opinion
1 day ago

Gaza’s Shifa hospital is no more, says WHO

The World Health Organization says its missions to visit the site have been rejected
World
2 days ago

Fitch keeps Israel’s A+ rating as it removes it from ‘rating watch negative’

Geopolitical risks associated with the war in Gaza remain elevated and escalation risks remain present, the agency warns
World
1 day ago

CARTOON: New US arms to Israel

Tuesday, April 2 2024
Opinion
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Success is impossible when there’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: The cautionary tale of the illicit ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
EDITORIAL: SABC’s funding solution
Opinion / Editorials
4.
KHAYA SITHOLE: Vital that IEC retains its ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
PHATHU MASHELE: Eskom report highlights scale and ...
Opinion

Related Articles

LETTER: Hamas is at fault

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Emaciated argument

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Any neutral party?

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Female hostages need our voices

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Condemn Naledi Pandor’s silence about women

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: How does Joe Biden sleep at night?

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Biased reporting

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Navalny and Gaza: good men need to act

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: ANC-led government seems not to know what genocide is

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: On the bloody side of history

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA on right side of history

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Anti-Semitism is on the rise

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.