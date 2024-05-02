Vertex opens door for SA imports of cystic fibrosis treatment

US drug manufacturer Vertex has reached an agreement with Equity Pharmaceuticals to import and distribute its cystic fibrosis treatment Trikafta in SA, but the drug’s high price tag means it is likely to remain out of reach for many eligible patients.
Only one medical scheme — Discovery Health Medical Scheme (DHMS) — now offers a benefit with cover for this class of drug, known as Cystic Fibrosis Transmembrane Conductance Regulator (CFTR) modulators, and even these patients may face co-payments for Trikafta...
