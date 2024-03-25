Palestinians gather to receive aid outside a warehouse as Gaza residents face crisis levels of hunger, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City on March 18 2024. Picture: REUTERS/MAHMOUD ISSA
The SA Jewish Board of Deputies’ David Saks has a predilection for creating gaunt straw man arguments, but even for their characteristic skinniness his last contribution must rate as one of his most emaciated (“The insidious new war against Jewish business”, March 20).
Saks writes that there has been “the systematic targeting of Jewish-headed business establishments for boycott” since the latest eruption of violence in occupied Palestine.
He knows full well that the calls for boycotts are directed at businesses that stock products manufactured in occupied Palestine and those business establishments in SA that publicly express support for the genocide Israel is carrying out in Gaza.
Saks is noted for being thin on facts, but even this straw man seems distinctly malnourished.
Andile Songezo Johannesburg
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Emaciated argument
Straw man is noted for being thin on facts about ‘boycott’
The SA Jewish Board of Deputies’ David Saks has a predilection for creating gaunt straw man arguments, but even for their characteristic skinniness his last contribution must rate as one of his most emaciated (“The insidious new war against Jewish business”, March 20).
Saks writes that there has been “the systematic targeting of Jewish-headed business establishments for boycott” since the latest eruption of violence in occupied Palestine.
He knows full well that the calls for boycotts are directed at businesses that stock products manufactured in occupied Palestine and those business establishments in SA that publicly express support for the genocide Israel is carrying out in Gaza.
Saks is noted for being thin on facts, but even this straw man seems distinctly malnourished.
Andile Songezo
Johannesburg
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.