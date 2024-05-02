Datatec expects to report higher earnings
Both Westcon International and Logicalis International had a strong second half
02 May 2024 - 09:23
International ICT company Datatec expects to report higher earnings for the year ended February, it said on Thursday.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) are expected to be 13 US cents to 15c after a headline loss per share of 9.3c a year ago. The prior year result was affected by the share-based payments charge on settlement of the Westcon International equity appreciation plan...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.