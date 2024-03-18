Political parties' posters on lampposts. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDLA
As global tensions infiltrate the SA political scene in the lead-up to May’s election, the ANC has strongly identified with Russia and the Palestinians, while the DA is wedded to the US and Israel.
Russian/Palestinian patronage suggests a lack of free speech, the uncooperative falling from windows and continuing attempts at a state-run economy, while the US/Israeli option means initial support followed by betrayal at the worst possible moment coupled with genocidal tendencies.
Neither grouping is democratic or “rules based” and both have a predilection for war. As Ukraine and Gaza slowly morph into a global conflict, in current form SA will end up on one side or the other.
In a bid to prevent this eventuality, I want to vote for a party whose leaders have sufficient wisdom and statesmanship to stay neutral in this conflagration, and practical policies to ensure SA has continued access to critical inputs such as fuel and food.
Do any exist?
James Cunningham Camps Bay
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Any neutral party?
As global tensions infiltrate the SA political scene in the lead-up to May’s election, the ANC has strongly identified with Russia and the Palestinians, while the DA is wedded to the US and Israel.
Russian/Palestinian patronage suggests a lack of free speech, the uncooperative falling from windows and continuing attempts at a state-run economy, while the US/Israeli option means initial support followed by betrayal at the worst possible moment coupled with genocidal tendencies.
Neither grouping is democratic or “rules based” and both have a predilection for war. As Ukraine and Gaza slowly morph into a global conflict, in current form SA will end up on one side or the other.
In a bid to prevent this eventuality, I want to vote for a party whose leaders have sufficient wisdom and statesmanship to stay neutral in this conflagration, and practical policies to ensure SA has continued access to critical inputs such as fuel and food.
Do any exist?
James Cunningham
Camps Bay
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.