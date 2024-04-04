CAF-hungry Sundowns take the private route

Ronwen Williams of Sundowns during a training session at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on April 4 2024 in Pretoria. Picture: LEE WARREN/GALLO IMAGES
When images of seven Mamelodi Sundowns players travelling in a private jet emerged last week, the immediate reaction from some supporters was to label the players spoilt and living a soft life.
Themba Zwane, Ronwen Williams, Teboho Mokoena, Aubrey Modiba, Thapelo Morena, Grant Kekana and Terrence Mashego posted pictures of themselves on their social media platforms about to take off in the private plane.
They were flying directly from Algeria, where they turned out for Bafana Bafana in friendlies against Andorra and Algeria, to Tanzania for Sundowns’ CAF Champions League quarterfinal first leg against Young Africans in Dar-es-Salaam.
There may have been an element of showiness, but a closer look reveals meticulous planning by Sundowns, who put the wellbeing of their important players top of the agenda. Sundowns officials knew their Bafana contingent was going to be physically and mentally tested by a long trip from Algeria, via Dubai and Johannesburg, to Tanzania.
There were also constraints on how much time the players would have to reintegrate with the Sundowns squad and prepare for a huge game.
Bafana’s second match against Algeria — which ended in a 3-3 draw — was on March 26 and the players’ next assignment against Young Africans, popularly known as Yanga, was four days later. That meant they would have arrived in Tanzania the day before the match had they not travelled privately.
The Bafana players arrived a day earlier than the rest of their teammates who joined them from Johannesburg, and they were ready for the match that ended in a goalless draw on Saturday night.
That result sets Downs up for a place in the semifinals if they get a win or a score-draw in the second leg at Loftus Versfeld at 8pm on Friday.
Bafana only arrived back in SA on Friday afternoon after they connected in Dubai from Algeria, and that long-haul travel schedule was going to take its toll on the Sundowns players. It was not about the players just enjoying the finer things in life, but in keeping with the standards required for a club that wants to be competitive in the Champions League.
It is a high level that the Brazilians compete in. Coach Rulani Mokwena pointed out that the practice of players travelling in private jets is common for big clubs juggling domestic and continental ambitions around the world.
Sundowns, who won the inaugural African Football League in November, are involved in six competitions and on course to rack up more than 60 matches in 2023/2024. They need to do everything required to make that programme manageable, especially if they are to attain their dream of another Champions League title this campaign.
Another sign of Downs’ commitment to the Champions League this season came on their return to SA. Mokwena made 11 changes for their Premier Soccer League match against Richards Bay FC, where the understrength Downs managed a last-gasp win to preserve their 13-point lead in the table.
Sundowns have signed big under Mokwena as he tries to build a squad that can bring a second star over their badge. It is another practice that can draw criticism, especially from rival fans who say Downs buy everything, leaving little room for competitiveness domestically.
Like the jet, going big in the market for the best players locally and scouring for class internationally is what’s needed if Sundowns want to compete with, and overcome, the best in Africa.
CAF-hungry Sundowns take the private route
Chartered flights are about players needing as much rest as possible while on a hectic schedule
When images of seven Mamelodi Sundowns players travelling in a private jet emerged last week, the immediate reaction from some supporters was to label the players spoilt and living a soft life.
Themba Zwane, Ronwen Williams, Teboho Mokoena, Aubrey Modiba, Thapelo Morena, Grant Kekana and Terrence Mashego posted pictures of themselves on their social media platforms about to take off in the private plane.
They were flying directly from Algeria, where they turned out for Bafana Bafana in friendlies against Andorra and Algeria, to Tanzania for Sundowns’ CAF Champions League quarterfinal first leg against Young Africans in Dar-es-Salaam.
There may have been an element of showiness, but a closer look reveals meticulous planning by Sundowns, who put the wellbeing of their important players top of the agenda. Sundowns officials knew their Bafana contingent was going to be physically and mentally tested by a long trip from Algeria, via Dubai and Johannesburg, to Tanzania.
There were also constraints on how much time the players would have to reintegrate with the Sundowns squad and prepare for a huge game.
Bafana’s second match against Algeria — which ended in a 3-3 draw — was on March 26 and the players’ next assignment against Young Africans, popularly known as Yanga, was four days later. That meant they would have arrived in Tanzania the day before the match had they not travelled privately.
The Bafana players arrived a day earlier than the rest of their teammates who joined them from Johannesburg, and they were ready for the match that ended in a goalless draw on Saturday night.
That result sets Downs up for a place in the semifinals if they get a win or a score-draw in the second leg at Loftus Versfeld at 8pm on Friday.
Bafana only arrived back in SA on Friday afternoon after they connected in Dubai from Algeria, and that long-haul travel schedule was going to take its toll on the Sundowns players. It was not about the players just enjoying the finer things in life, but in keeping with the standards required for a club that wants to be competitive in the Champions League.
It is a high level that the Brazilians compete in. Coach Rulani Mokwena pointed out that the practice of players travelling in private jets is common for big clubs juggling domestic and continental ambitions around the world.
Sundowns, who won the inaugural African Football League in November, are involved in six competitions and on course to rack up more than 60 matches in 2023/2024. They need to do everything required to make that programme manageable, especially if they are to attain their dream of another Champions League title this campaign.
Another sign of Downs’ commitment to the Champions League this season came on their return to SA. Mokwena made 11 changes for their Premier Soccer League match against Richards Bay FC, where the understrength Downs managed a last-gasp win to preserve their 13-point lead in the table.
Sundowns have signed big under Mokwena as he tries to build a squad that can bring a second star over their badge. It is another practice that can draw criticism, especially from rival fans who say Downs buy everything, leaving little room for competitiveness domestically.
Like the jet, going big in the market for the best players locally and scouring for class internationally is what’s needed if Sundowns want to compete with, and overcome, the best in Africa.
If you want to soar with eagles, hire a jet.
Kgoale urges Banyana to be strong
Developments at Safa concern sports minister
Sundowns’ focus is on Richards Bay, says coach
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Chiefs footballer Luke Fleurs shot dead in hijacking
‘Nigeria will come guns blazing’ against Banyana
Chiefs coach Johnson says players still back him despite string of losses
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.