DAVID MAYNIER: As education funding falls short, Western Cape is using partnerships

In the latest budget, the Treasury slashed a hefty R49.8bn from the baseline for basic education. This means that despite a nominal 4.7% growth in the basic education budget over the medium term, it is essentially flatlining in real terms. These figures paint a clear picture of the hurdles we are facing ahead.
Our education system is the backbone of our nation’s future. Yet it is not getting the financial support from national government that it needs. These shortages aren’t just a problem for today; they will reverberate for generations. That’s why it’s crucial we find solutions and work together, tapping into partnerships with the private sector and other avenues, to improve education outcomes and ensure better outcomes for pupils in the Western Cape.
Despite facing funding challenges, we are seeing progress, especially in the Western Cape. The Treasury has provisionally allocated an additional R2.549bn to our Rapid School Build programme, following our funding application through the national Budget Facility for Infrastructure. This provisional allocation spans three financial years and serves as a resounding vote of confidence in our programme’s efficacy. Though it falls short of our initial request, it provides some stability and certainty in our infrastructure endeavours over the coming years.
As we continue to grapple with the funding gap, it is crucial that we innovate and implement sustainable solutions to enhance our educational system, making it both accessible and of high quality. Our commitment to providing quality education for every child, in every classroom, in every school, of the Western Cape remains firm.
Initiatives such as the #BackOnTrack programme, offering extra classes for pupils and additional training for teachers, highlight our dedication. We are expanding infrastructure, constructing new schools and classrooms to accommodate the growing learner population. We are also enhancing support for pupils with special needs, bolstering inclusivity within our education system.
As we move forward we must redouble our efforts to forge closer partnerships with the private sector, particularly to expedite investment in school infrastructure in the province. Here in the Western Cape we are actively pursuing such collaborations. By supporting initiatives such as Wesgro’s Edu Invest initiative, which facilitates private sector investment into education, we are leveraging the strengths of both sectors to drive educational excellence while fortifying the regional economy.
Corporate social investment
Corporate social investment (CSI) is another avenue for making a real difference. It’s no surprise that education garners significant attention from companies seeking to have a meaningful effect. Recent research conducted by CSI consulting firm Trialogue shows that CSI spending in SA experienced a real increase of 1% from 2022, reaching R11.8bn in 2023.
Specifically, the portion allocated to education witnessed a slight uptick, rising from 44% in 2022 to 48% in 2023. But there is still room to improve, especially in areas like school infrastructure and teacher training. As the demand for skilled workers continues to rise, investments in artificial intelligence (AI) and technology-driven learning become increasingly important.
Studies show a worrying gap between what pupils are learning and what employers need. In many low- and middle-income countries, including SA, a significant number of pupils struggle with basic literacy skills. This highlights the urgent need for targeted interventions and increased investment in education.
In fact, the World Bank estimates that a staggering seven out of 10 pupils in low- and middle-income countries are trapped in what they term “learning poverty”, unable to read a simple text by the age of 10-11 years. The situation is even more dire in Sub-Saharan Africa, where nearly nine out of 10 pupils face the same challenge. This paints a grim picture of education systems worldwide, where the majority of children are entering environments where learning to read by the time they reach the age of 11 at school seems unlikely.
Here in the Western Cape, despite financial constraints we are committed to bucking this trend by expanding access to quality education and improving outcomes. We firmly acknowledge that education is not only a fundamental right but also a linchpin of economic prosperity and social wellbeing.
To address these challenges it is crucial for all stakeholders to rally behind a shared vision for education, particularly in light of the fiscal pressures imposed by the national government. To this end we extend our gratitude to the numerous corporations, non-governmental organisations, and individuals who consistently champion educational initiatives across our province.
Collaboration with the private sector and local communities is essential as we navigate these fiscal constraints. This endeavour demands a collective commitment, collaborative spirit and a readiness to embrace innovative approaches.
We must assist the philanthropic endeavours of the private sector to reach areas of greatest need, while simultaneously leveraging emerging technologies to enhance accessibility and opportunity. As we do so, we must not lose sight of the indispensable role of education in propelling our growth narrative forward, and we must leverage all available resources to support quality education in the Western Cape.
DAVID MAYNIER: As education funding falls short, Western Cape is using partnerships
Studies show a worrying gap between what pupils are learning and what employers need
In the latest budget, the Treasury slashed a hefty R49.8bn from the baseline for basic education. This means that despite a nominal 4.7% growth in the basic education budget over the medium term, it is essentially flatlining in real terms. These figures paint a clear picture of the hurdles we are facing ahead.
Our education system is the backbone of our nation’s future. Yet it is not getting the financial support from national government that it needs. These shortages aren’t just a problem for today; they will reverberate for generations. That’s why it’s crucial we find solutions and work together, tapping into partnerships with the private sector and other avenues, to improve education outcomes and ensure better outcomes for pupils in the Western Cape.
Despite facing funding challenges, we are seeing progress, especially in the Western Cape. The Treasury has provisionally allocated an additional R2.549bn to our Rapid School Build programme, following our funding application through the national Budget Facility for Infrastructure. This provisional allocation spans three financial years and serves as a resounding vote of confidence in our programme’s efficacy. Though it falls short of our initial request, it provides some stability and certainty in our infrastructure endeavours over the coming years.
As we continue to grapple with the funding gap, it is crucial that we innovate and implement sustainable solutions to enhance our educational system, making it both accessible and of high quality. Our commitment to providing quality education for every child, in every classroom, in every school, of the Western Cape remains firm.
Initiatives such as the #BackOnTrack programme, offering extra classes for pupils and additional training for teachers, highlight our dedication. We are expanding infrastructure, constructing new schools and classrooms to accommodate the growing learner population. We are also enhancing support for pupils with special needs, bolstering inclusivity within our education system.
As we move forward we must redouble our efforts to forge closer partnerships with the private sector, particularly to expedite investment in school infrastructure in the province. Here in the Western Cape we are actively pursuing such collaborations. By supporting initiatives such as Wesgro’s Edu Invest initiative, which facilitates private sector investment into education, we are leveraging the strengths of both sectors to drive educational excellence while fortifying the regional economy.
Corporate social investment
Corporate social investment (CSI) is another avenue for making a real difference. It’s no surprise that education garners significant attention from companies seeking to have a meaningful effect. Recent research conducted by CSI consulting firm Trialogue shows that CSI spending in SA experienced a real increase of 1% from 2022, reaching R11.8bn in 2023.
Specifically, the portion allocated to education witnessed a slight uptick, rising from 44% in 2022 to 48% in 2023. But there is still room to improve, especially in areas like school infrastructure and teacher training. As the demand for skilled workers continues to rise, investments in artificial intelligence (AI) and technology-driven learning become increasingly important.
Studies show a worrying gap between what pupils are learning and what employers need. In many low- and middle-income countries, including SA, a significant number of pupils struggle with basic literacy skills. This highlights the urgent need for targeted interventions and increased investment in education.
In fact, the World Bank estimates that a staggering seven out of 10 pupils in low- and middle-income countries are trapped in what they term “learning poverty”, unable to read a simple text by the age of 10-11 years. The situation is even more dire in Sub-Saharan Africa, where nearly nine out of 10 pupils face the same challenge. This paints a grim picture of education systems worldwide, where the majority of children are entering environments where learning to read by the time they reach the age of 11 at school seems unlikely.
Here in the Western Cape, despite financial constraints we are committed to bucking this trend by expanding access to quality education and improving outcomes. We firmly acknowledge that education is not only a fundamental right but also a linchpin of economic prosperity and social wellbeing.
To address these challenges it is crucial for all stakeholders to rally behind a shared vision for education, particularly in light of the fiscal pressures imposed by the national government. To this end we extend our gratitude to the numerous corporations, non-governmental organisations, and individuals who consistently champion educational initiatives across our province.
Collaboration with the private sector and local communities is essential as we navigate these fiscal constraints. This endeavour demands a collective commitment, collaborative spirit and a readiness to embrace innovative approaches.
We must assist the philanthropic endeavours of the private sector to reach areas of greatest need, while simultaneously leveraging emerging technologies to enhance accessibility and opportunity. As we do so, we must not lose sight of the indispensable role of education in propelling our growth narrative forward, and we must leverage all available resources to support quality education in the Western Cape.
• Maynier is Western Cape education MEC.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
DA seeks legal input on financial implications of schools bill
LUNGILE MASHELE: Energy poverty disempowers African women and girls
Limpopo schools still lack safe toilets, says advocacy group
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.