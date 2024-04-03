MIA SWART: War crime of man-made famine is occurring under our noses
Israeli policy to starve civilian population in Gaza is deliberate
It took more than 70 years for the famine in Ukraine, called the Holodomor, to be accepted as a form of genocide by Ukraine and other countries. The Holodomor of 1932 and 1933 was the deliberate starvation of millions of Ukrainians through Joseph Stalin’s collectivisation policies.
Collectivisation involved confiscating all small scale and family-run agricultural farms. Stalin targeted Ukrainian farmers since he considered them class enemies and the backbone of the Ukrainian nationalist movement. In 1932 he set an unrealistic grain procurement plan for Ukraine. This, coupled with collectivisation measures and “dekulakization”, led to severe grain shortages. ..
