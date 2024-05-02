JSE lifts after Jerome Powell indicated no further rate hikes
The US Fed acknowledged that there had recently been a lack of further progress toward the 2% inflation target
02 May 2024 - 11:25
The JSE was firmer on Thursday, with global peers mixed as investors digested comments by US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell.
The Fed left the policy rate unchanged at 5.25%-5.5% on Wednesday, as expected. In its policy statement, the Fed acknowledged that there had recently been a lack of further progress toward the 2% inflation target...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.