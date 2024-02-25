LETTER: How does Joe Biden sleep at night?

The Israeli tail continues to wag the US dog, now with potentially fatal consequence for what remains of Rafah and the Gazan people (“‘Ceasefire’ rolls off Joe Biden’s tongue as language around Gaza war changes,” February 21).

The world has watched with mounting revulsion the murderous and relentless onslaught by the vengeful Benjamin Netanyahu on a largely innocent Palestinian population. Using US guns, tanks and planes — and, critically, US political cover — the Israeli slaughter of thousands of women and children under the pretext of destroying Hamas will with utmost certainty lead to the creation of tens of thousands more Hamas supporters. Terrorists, if you like.

Yet one man’s terrorist is another man’s freedom fighter. This egregious violence has rightfully been condemned by most of the civilised world — that is, apart from the so called leader of the free world. The geriatric Biden should hang his head in shame. The protection he has afforded Netanyahu, Benjamin Gantz and the other fanatics makes him — and the US government — complicit in the slaughter of innocents.

History is a pitiless judge. Does Biden not understand what is crystal clear to the rest of us? That the ongoing barbarism of the Israel Defense Forces has one purpose only: to drive Palestinians out of Gaza and out of the West Bank? The brutal occupation of these Palestinian territories and suppression of these populations since 1967 will continue until that has been achieved. And a two-state solution will remain a delirious figment of our fevered imagination.

Ian Hughes

Orchards

