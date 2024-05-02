DA dissents as ANC votes in favour of education bill

Provincial legislatures have voted along party lines on the controversial Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill, with all eight of the ANC-held provinces giving it the green light and only the DA-led Western Cape voicing dissent.
The National Council of Provinces’ (NCOP’s) select committee on education, technology, sports, arts and culture wrapped up its work on the bill on Thursday with receipt of the provinces’ final mandates...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.