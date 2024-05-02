De Oliveira makes it to Time’s top 100 influencers in global health
Stellenbosch University scientist has been behind crucial research into Covid strains
02 May 2024 - 17:20
Time magazine has named Stellenbosch University virus hunter Tulio de Oliveira as one of the 100 most influential individuals in global health, honouring his work on the genomics of infectious diseases for the second time in as many years.
De Oliveira shot to global prominence during the coronavirus pandemic, when he led a team of scientists that confirmed the emergence of the Omicron variant of SARS-Cov-2, which rapidly became the dominant global form of the virus. He was also at the forefront of the earlier discovery of the Beta variant...
