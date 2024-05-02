MTN Ghana’s first-quarter profit rises 50%

MTN Ghana delivered a strong performance in the first quarter, with profit rising almost 50% as service revenue grew by 32.4%.
Total revenue for the quarter to end-March was 32.5% higher at 3.85-billion cedis (about R5.23bn), while profit after tax rose to 1.11-billion cedis from 745.4-million cedis a year ago. Service revenue grew by 32.4% to 3.83-billion cedis.
Mobile subscribers increased by 1.2% to 27.8-million and active data subscribers rose by 15.3% to 16-million. Active Mobile Money (MoMo) users increased by 16.1% to 15.6-million, the company said on Tuesday.
CEO Stephen Blewett said the group had operated in a challenging economy in an election year. Inflation remained relatively high, though on a generally declining trend, with the average inflation rate within the first quarter of 24.2%.
The effects of inflation on consumers and businesses were worsened by the increase in the prices of petrol and diesel. The Ghanaian cedi has depreciated by 8.44% year to date against the US dollar.
“MTN Ghana continued to deliver on its Ambition 2025 priorities, despite the challenges from the macroeconomic headwinds affecting business operations and expenses. These include driving top-line growth and cost efficiencies, as well as creating shared value for all stakeholders,” said Blewett.
“These efforts underpinned a strong first quarter 2024 result, with service revenue growth of 32.4% year-on-year and a resilient ebitda [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation] margin.” The ebitda margin for the period was 55.9% from 56.3% a year ago.
Looking ahead, the company expects the macroeconomic outlook for Ghana for the rest of 2024 to remain challenging due to high inflation, currency volatility and foreign exchange scarcity, which could potentially affect economic growth and living costs.
MTN Ghana will continue to invest to develop its platforms and improve its network and services, and to unlock value for stakeholders in line with its Ambition 2025 strategy.
“We continue to explore efficiency measures, preserve liquidity and strengthen the balance sheet against a background of election-year-related and macroeconomic uncertainties,” it said.
The company maintains its medium-term guidance of high 20s — in percentage terms growth — in service revenue.
MTN Ghana’s first-quarter profit rises 50%
CEO Stephen Blewett says the group has operated in a challenging economy in an election year
MTN Ghana delivered a strong performance in the first quarter, with profit rising almost 50% as service revenue grew by 32.4%.
Total revenue for the quarter to end-March was 32.5% higher at 3.85-billion cedis (about R5.23bn), while profit after tax rose to 1.11-billion cedis from 745.4-million cedis a year ago. Service revenue grew by 32.4% to 3.83-billion cedis.
Mobile subscribers increased by 1.2% to 27.8-million and active data subscribers rose by 15.3% to 16-million. Active Mobile Money (MoMo) users increased by 16.1% to 15.6-million, the company said on Tuesday.
CEO Stephen Blewett said the group had operated in a challenging economy in an election year. Inflation remained relatively high, though on a generally declining trend, with the average inflation rate within the first quarter of 24.2%.
The effects of inflation on consumers and businesses were worsened by the increase in the prices of petrol and diesel.
The Ghanaian cedi has depreciated by 8.44% year to date against the US dollar.
“MTN Ghana continued to deliver on its Ambition 2025 priorities, despite the challenges from the macroeconomic headwinds affecting business operations and expenses. These include driving top-line growth and cost efficiencies, as well as creating shared value for all stakeholders,” said Blewett.
“These efforts underpinned a strong first quarter 2024 result, with service revenue growth of 32.4% year-on-year and a resilient ebitda [earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation] margin.” The ebitda margin for the period was 55.9% from 56.3% a year ago.
Looking ahead, the company expects the macroeconomic outlook for Ghana for the rest of 2024 to remain challenging due to high inflation, currency volatility and foreign exchange scarcity, which could potentially affect economic growth and living costs.
MTN Ghana will continue to invest to develop its platforms and improve its network and services, and to unlock value for stakeholders in line with its Ambition 2025 strategy.
“We continue to explore efficiency measures, preserve liquidity and strengthen the balance sheet against a background of election-year-related and macroeconomic uncertainties,” it said.
The company maintains its medium-term guidance of high 20s — in percentage terms growth — in service revenue.
mackenziej@arena.africa
MTN Nigeria sets out plan to return to profit
MTN finds a way to join PayShap
G7 pledge on Iran is bad news for MTN
MTN is South Africa’s most valuable brand, says Brand Finance
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.