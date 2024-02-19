Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Navalny and Gaza: good men need to act

Autocrats are sharpening their knives, while the West stands impotently by

19 February 2024 - 15:46
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
People hold placards as they attend a rally following the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in Berlin, Germany, February 18 2024. Picture: ANNEGRET HILSE/REUTERS
People hold placards as they attend a rally following the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in Berlin, Germany, February 18 2024. Picture: ANNEGRET HILSE/REUTERS

As the saying goes, all that’s required for evil to triumph is that good men do nothing. A lot of good men have been doing nothing of late (“Murder most foul gives rise to a martyr”, February 19).

Alexei Navalny is the most recent victim of Russian tyranny, together with hundreds of others, many unnoticed by the world. While autocrats sharpen their knives in many places, the West seems impotent to challenge them.

Vladimir Putin now gives fireside chats about his version of the “red terror”, which Soviet dissenter Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn told us about decades ago. Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu is busy building his own version of the Warsaw ghetto in Gaza, while his allies look on in horror, unable to stop the slaughter.

Meanwhile, in the US Donald Trump, whose Art of the Deal has been rephrased in court to Art of the Steal, at the end of one of his many trials, is still a serious contender for president despite being pro-Putin and anti-Nato. A writer of fiction would need some gall to make this up, yet here we are, looking down the barrel of a madman’s gun.

However, the unexpected does happen. Perhaps US Republicans will wake up to the danger of their desperately parochial politics, send Putin back where he belongs, and remind Israel that its existence depends on the goodwill of its friends. I’ll leave North Korea and Iran to those who can sleep at night despite everything.

Bernard Benson
Parklands

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Sunak and Von der Leyen express outrage at Navalny death

British and European Commission leaders join global condemnation after death of Putin critic in Arctic prison
World
1 day ago

Penalties for duping banks a left-wing plot, says Trump

Republican presidential candidate fails to rebuke Russia over the death of Putin critic Navalny
World
1 day ago

Hundreds held across Russia at events in memory of Navalny

Rights group says largest numbers of arrests in St Petersburg
World
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MICHAEL AVERY: Market inquiry into poultry sector ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
MICHAEL MORRIS: The ANC’s search for meaning is ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Murder most foul gives rise to a martyr
Opinion / Editorials
4.
ALEXANDER PARKER: Who is really to blame for ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
HILARY JOFFE: Two fixes for debt crisis, but only ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died

World / Asia

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: A tough budget balancing act

Opinion / Columnists

Navalny jokes in first video link from new prison

World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.