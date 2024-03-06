Smoke rises after an explosion in the Gaza Strip following an Israeli airstrike. Picture: AMIR COHEN
As we approach International Women’s Day on March 8 it is important to shed light on the harrowing reality faced by the women being held hostage in Gaza.
They have endured unimaginable suffering, subjected to captivity, sexual abuse and exploitation. Their basic human rights are being violated and their voices silenced under the oppressive Hamas regime. The hostages are not part of history, they are our present, and they need our voice.
On this International Women’s Day let us advocate for the release of all hostages, especially the 14 women and children still held in Gaza. It is incumbent upon the international community to condemn such violations of human rights and work towards ensuring the safe return of these women to their families and loved ones.
As we celebrate the achievements and contributions of women worldwide, let us also remember those who continue to suffer in silence. Let us amplify their voices and demand justice and freedom for all women, regardless of their circumstances or background.
As a Jewish woman I will be a voice for all woman who cannot use their voices right now. We cannot let their silent cries be unheard. Let us be their voice not only today but every day.
Dena Pantanowitz Johannesburg
LETTER: Female hostages need our voices
Let us advocate for the release of all hostages, especially the 14 women and children still held in Gaza
