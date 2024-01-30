Ramaphosa's legal advisor, Nokukhanya Jele, Naledi Pandor and South African Ambassador to the Netherlands Vusimuzi Madonsela speak at the ICJ hearing. Picture: PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW
With its approach on Gaza SA has positioned itself on the right side of history, its feet squarely on the moral high ground. It sided with the oppressed, the weak and the vulnerable, regardless of whether it may cause inconvenience to the positions taken by powerful countries, including the US.
Given SA’s own history, it has a legitimate standing and, in fact, a moral obligation to act. Critics and prophets of doom have been proven wrong. SA presented a strong case and the outcome will reverberate through the corridors of power for a long time.
It improved SA’s standing on the world stage and among the members of the family of nations. US secretary of state Anthony Blinken has already said SA’s position will not have a negative effect on SA-US relations.
Regardless of whether there might have been some political expediency in SA’s approach, the outcome is exemplary. It exposed hypocrisy and double standards on the world stage. Above all, it alleviates the plight of the people of Gaza. That is the bottom line.
On home turf it strengthened its position in respect of the upcoming election in SA. Yes, SA has its internal challenges, but that does not disqualify it from taking a principled stand on gross violations of the rule of law and human rights.
If a country must be unblemished to take a stand, all countries are disqualified. Israel and its enablers will face tough international scrutiny in the weeks and months ahead.
Dawie Jacobs Waterkloof Marina
LETTER: SA on right side of history
Israel and its enablers will face tough international scrutiny in the weeks and months ahead
Dawie Jacobs
