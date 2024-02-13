A sovereign wealth fund, if it can even be funded, would be looted in a matter of months by whoever is in charge. The EFF is just as corrupt, if not more so, than the ANC. And what foreign investor will want to touch a Stalinist party’s gravy train with a barge pole?
Nationalising and procuring wealth from petroleum and minerals will just continue to chase away what could be our most lucrative industry. Want to see our mining industry crumble? Then loot and restrict it further.
What’s even more terrifying is the EFF’s deluded views on Eskom. Every ounce of progress we’ve made in averting grid collapse and worse load-shedding has been because of private participation in the electricity industry — yet Malema wants to ban private partnerships with Eskom, centralise the parastatal more and continue to risk complete disaster.
It is clear that the EFF and Malema have absolutely no clue about what SA needs to flourish. If the EFF gets any sort of real power, it will just drive us further down the path to ruin. We can only hope their optimism about the 2024 elections is misplaced. I truly cannot see a future for this country with the EFF at the helm.
Nicholas Woode-Smith Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: EFF will drive SA further down path to ruin
No foreign investor will want to touch a Stalinist party’s gravy train
Julius Malema and the EFF’s plans for SA, as reported by Thando Maeko, will be absolutely disastrous for the country (“EFF aims to set up R100bn sovereign wealth fund”, February 11).
A sovereign wealth fund, if it can even be funded, would be looted in a matter of months by whoever is in charge. The EFF is just as corrupt, if not more so, than the ANC. And what foreign investor will want to touch a Stalinist party’s gravy train with a barge pole?
Nationalising and procuring wealth from petroleum and minerals will just continue to chase away what could be our most lucrative industry. Want to see our mining industry crumble? Then loot and restrict it further.
What’s even more terrifying is the EFF’s deluded views on Eskom. Every ounce of progress we’ve made in averting grid collapse and worse load-shedding has been because of private participation in the electricity industry — yet Malema wants to ban private partnerships with Eskom, centralise the parastatal more and continue to risk complete disaster.
It is clear that the EFF and Malema have absolutely no clue about what SA needs to flourish. If the EFF gets any sort of real power, it will just drive us further down the path to ruin. We can only hope their optimism about the 2024 elections is misplaced. I truly cannot see a future for this country with the EFF at the helm.
Nicholas Woode-Smith
Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
EFF aims to set up R100bn sovereign wealth fund
LETTER: Julius Malema is extremely confused
LETTER: EFF’s plan is not radical enough
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
WATCH: Small businesses’ take on the EFF election manifesto
Sona debate: Steenhuisen taunts ANC with Tintswalo’s reality
EFF rebuked by judge over ‘abuse of process’ in urgent applications
EFF will not attend Ramaphosa’s eighth Sona
ANC faces historic defeat in general election, according to surveys
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.