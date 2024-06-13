Companies tribunal ruling protects Frisco trademark
National Brands sought judgment against Frisco Projects, saying its name might be associated with its coffee brand
13 June 2024 - 05:00
National Brands, the subsidiary of JSE-listed consumer goods group AVI, has moved swiftly to protect the trademark of its instant coffee product Frisco, which it has owned since 1967 — and is said to have brought in nearly R2bn in turnover in the past six years.
National Brands approached the companies tribunal in April seeking a default judgment against a company called Frisco Projects, saying the name might be associated with its coffee brand. This is after National Brands tried in vain to get the sole director of Frisco Projects to change the name...
