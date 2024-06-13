Politics

Ramaphosa to meet Steenhuisen for final talks

The two party leaders are said to be meeting in Cape Town before the ANC national executive committee meeting on Thursday night

13 June 2024 - 16:29
by Lizeka Tandwa and ANDISIWE MAKINANA
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to meet DA leader John Steenhuisen on Thursday afternoon, highly placed sources told TimesLIVE Premium. Picture: WERNER HILLS
President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to meet DA leader John Steenhuisen on Thursday afternoon, highly placed sources told TimesLIVE Premium. Picture: WERNER HILLS

President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to meet DA leader John Steenhuisen on Thursday afternoon, highly placed sources told TimesLIVE Premium. 

ANC structures are preparing to hold meetings on Thursday night to conclude its agreement with potential partners in the DA and IFP. 

The ANC’s top seven is understood to have met on Wednesday night after back-to-back meetings with political parties. 

The ANC’s negotiating team has met almost all political parties in its effort to construct a government of national unity. 

One insider said the meeting between the two party leaders has been necessitated by an impasse in negotiations.

Ramaphosa’s fate hangs in the balance as DA confirms no deal with ANC yet

This comes ahead of Friday’s vote in the National Assembly to elect SA's next president
Politics
13 hours ago

The DA and IFP are likely to form part of Ramaphosa’s cabinet. One insider said the DA has indicated to the ANC it would want to occupy the National Assembly speaker position. 

However, the ANC has been reluctant to hand over key positions to its potential partners. 

The DA held a federal executive meeting on Thursday morning. TimesLIVE Premium reported earlier the ANC had rescheduled a meeting with the DA on Wednesday afternoon.

The ANC has already sealed a deal in KwaZulu-Natal. IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa announced the three parties would support its provincial chair Thami Ntuli for the premier position. 

Negotiations between the DA, ANC and IFP in Gauteng will be finalised on Thursday afternoon, two ANC leaders said. To make way for its new pact, the ANC resolved it would terminate its partnership with the EFF in Gauteng metros. 

TimesLIVE

FF Plus wants ANC to recognise Afrikaner-only Orania

The party says its proposals exclude participation in government, but a position in the ‘accountability ecosystem for local government’
Politics
7 hours ago

Zondo declines request by Holomisa to step in in formation of GNU

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says he appreciates the circumstances around the request but says it is not his mandate to do so
National
10 hours ago

Electoral Court throws out bid to remove Jacob Zuma as MK party leader

‘A punitive costs order against [Jabulani] Khumalo is the most appropriate way of censuring Mr Khumalo’s conduct’
Politics
1 day ago

SA edges closer to unity in diversity

Voters want parties to co-operate, says IFP as it agrees to back GNU
Politics
1 day ago

ANC KZN to support premier candidate of coalition party with most votes

The party will not field a contestant in the first sitting of the provincial legislature, provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo says
Politics
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Ramaphosa’s fate hangs in the balance as DA ...
Politics
2.
Electoral Court throws out bid to remove Jacob ...
Politics
3.
SA edges closer to unity in diversity
Politics
4.
FF Plus wants ANC to recognise Afrikaner-only ...
Politics
5.
ANC KZN to support premier candidate of coalition ...
Politics

Related Articles

Electoral Court throws out bid to remove Jacob Zuma as MK party leader

Politics

SA edges closer to unity in diversity

Politics

ANC KZN to support premier candidate of coalition party with most votes

Politics

Party negotiators in race to formalise collaboration details

Politics

Minority parties warn of a ‘return of white rule’ and weakened opposition

Politics

Ramaphosa’s fate hangs in the balance as DA confirms no deal with ANC yet

Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.