WATCH: Mining production up 0.7% in April

Business Day TV spoke to economist at RMB, Siobhan Redford

13 June 2024 - 20:28
The Bureau for Economic Research says April’s manufacturing and mining figures are keenly awaited to better understand how the absence of load-shedding affected production in the second quarter. Picture: 123RF/MARK AGNOR
Mining production rose by 0.7% year on year in April, supported by increases in platinum group metals and chromium ore output. Business Day TV unpacked the print with Siobhan Redford, economist at RMB.

