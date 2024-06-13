The Bureau for Economic Research says April’s manufacturing and mining figures are keenly awaited to better understand how the absence of load-shedding affected production in the second quarter. Picture: 123RF/MARK AGNOR
Mining production rose by 0.7% year on year in April, supported by increases in platinum group metals and chromium ore output. Business Day TV unpacked the print with Siobhan Redford, economist at RMB.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Mining production up 0.7% in April
Business Day TV spoke to economist at RMB, Siobhan Redford
Mining production rose by 0.7% year on year in April, supported by increases in platinum group metals and chromium ore output. Business Day TV unpacked the print with Siobhan Redford, economist at RMB.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.