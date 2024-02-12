Politics

WATCH: Small businesses’ take on the EFF election manifesto

Business Day TV speaks to CEO of the Small Business Institute John Dludlu

12 February 2024 - 21:44
EFF president Julius Malema speaks during the party manifesto launch at Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban ahead of the general elections this year. Photo: SANDILE NDLOVU
Before South Africans head to the polls, political parties are pulling out all the stops to gain more support. Over the past week the EFF launched its manifesto in KwaZulu-Natal. The leader of the party, Julius Malema, anchored the manifesto on job creation, load-shedding and issues regarding land expropriation. Business Day TV unpacked how SMMEs have reacted to the manifesto with the CEO of the Small Business Institute, John Dludlu.

