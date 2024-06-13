PETER BRUCE: If DA goes into lion’s den, it needs at least one shield
How about the government not being able to make laws or pass a budget we do not have the money for?
Quite frankly I have given up trying to follow the negotiations to form a government of national unity (GNU), multiparty government or coalition, whatever they call it. There’s no point. I’d bet my life that by Wednesday evening no-one could say for certain what was going to happen by Friday 10am, when the National Assembly meets to elect a new speaker and a president.
It is too fluid. Everyone is talking to everyone, or almost, in secret. Others are threatening, or in court. Let’s wait until Friday. We can presume, at least, that the ANC isn’t going to do a deal with anyone who isn’t going to vote Cyril Ramaphosa back into the presidency, at least for now...
