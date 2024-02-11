EFF rebuked by judge over ‘abuse of process’ in urgent applications
The Western Cape High Court rejected yet another application on Thursday
11 February 2024 - 16:36
The EFF has been chastened by a full bench of the high court after another of its urgent applications to lift parliamentary suspensions was dismissed last week.
The court warned of encroaching on parliament’s authority and noted the EFF members “have [not] made out a strong and clear case ... against parliament”...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.