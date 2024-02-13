Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Julius Malema is extremely confused

What’s the point of being represented by intellectuals if the EFF behaves like a petulant three-year-old?

13 February 2024 - 16:06
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER
EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER

Julius Malema is extremely confused: he wants his party, the EFF, to reserve 10% of its seats in parliament for people who have PhDs.

Yet he does not seem to have a problem with large corporations and huge hi-tech farms being placed under the control of people who have no tertiary qualifications and little or no experience (“EFF aims to set up R100bn sovereign wealth fund”, February 11).

Besides, what’s the point in being represented by intellectuals if you’re going to dress them up as domestic workers and construction workers before sending them to parliament to behave like petulant three-year-olds?

Does anyone seriously believe the little dictator knows what he is doing? One could probably be forgiven for assuming the words roll off his tongue all by themselves every time he opens his mouth.

Terence Grant 
Cape Town 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

LETTER: EFF’s plan is not radical enough

It should fall in line with other opposition parties calling for an anti-corruption commission
Opinion
39 minutes ago

EFF rebuked by judge over ‘abuse of process’ in urgent applications

The Western Cape High Court rejected yet another application on Thursday
National
2 days ago

ANC faces historic defeat in general election, according to surveys

But analysts say that not all is lost for the governing party
Politics
5 days ago

Court dismisses Floyd Shivambu’s urgent bid to halt docking of his pay

Sanction against EFF deputy president was for alleged undisclosed payments
National
1 week ago

ALEXANDER PARKER: Only one speech matters in February — and it is not Ramaphosa’s

Enoch Godongwana’s challenge evolves almost daily as finances come under snowballing pressure
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
EDITORIAL: Rassie’s pick rattles New Zealanders
Opinion / Editorials
2.
TIISETSO MOTSOENENG: Libyan hotel raid is a bad ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
TOM EATON: Ramaphosa wraps crude pitch in ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
NEIL MANTHORP: Local players outshine the rest as ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
DUMA GQUBULE: No new plans, just tortured stats ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

WATCH: The EFF’s election manifesto and its impact

Politics

EFF aims to set up R100bn sovereign wealth fund

Politics

WATCH: Small businesses’ take on the EFF election manifesto

Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.