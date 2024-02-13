LETTER: Julius Malema is extremely confused

EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ESA ALEXANDER
Julius Malema is extremely confused: he wants his party, the EFF, to reserve 10% of its seats in parliament for people who have PhDs.
Yet he does not seem to have a problem with large corporations and huge hi-tech farms being placed under the control of people who have no tertiary qualifications and little or no experience (“EFF aims to set up R100bn sovereign wealth fund”, February 11).
Besides, what’s the point in being represented by intellectuals if you’re going to dress them up as domestic workers and construction workers before sending them to parliament to behave like petulant three-year-olds?
Does anyone seriously believe the little dictator knows what he is doing? One could probably be forgiven for assuming the words roll off his tongue all by themselves every time he opens his mouth.
Terence Grant Cape Town
Terence Grant
Cape Town
